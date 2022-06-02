 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mallcom (India) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.27 crore, down 2.17% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.27 crore in March 2022 down 2.17% from Rs. 107.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.20 in March 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 686.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Mallcom (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.27 96.74 107.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.27 96.74 107.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.97 40.83 37.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.29 24.35 22.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.85 -1.61 10.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.20 3.01 3.14
Depreciation 1.54 1.63 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.81 17.34 22.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.32 11.19 9.66
Other Income 0.79 1.27 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.10 12.45 11.44
Interest 0.18 0.97 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.93 11.48 11.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.93 11.48 11.03
Tax 2.66 2.92 2.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.27 8.57 8.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.27 8.57 8.24
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 13.72 13.20
Diluted EPS 13.25 13.72 13.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 13.72 13.20
Diluted EPS 13.25 13.72 13.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mallcom (India) #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.