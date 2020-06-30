Mallcom (India) Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.01 crore, down 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.01 crore in March 2020 down 19.85% from Rs. 87.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2020 up 64.31% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2020 up 0% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2019.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2019.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 262.55 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.92% over the last 12 months.