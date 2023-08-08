Mallcom (India) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.89 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.89 crore in June 2023 up 3.83% from Rs. 87.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 22.08% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 13.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.66 in June 2022.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 1,094.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.38% returns over the last 6 months and 56.69% over the last 12 months.