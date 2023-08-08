English
    Mallcom (India) Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.89 crore, up 3.83% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.89 crore in June 2023 up 3.83% from Rs. 87.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2023 up 22.08% from Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022.

    Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 13.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.66 in June 2022.

    Mallcom (India) shares closed at 1,094.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.38% returns over the last 6 months and 56.69% over the last 12 months.

    Mallcom (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.89112.5787.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.89112.5787.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.3047.5841.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.1419.6116.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.504.75-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.323.882.97
    Depreciation2.001.421.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9921.5315.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6313.7910.51
    Other Income0.911.240.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.5415.0310.63
    Interest1.050.950.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4914.0810.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.4914.0810.36
    Tax2.903.832.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5910.267.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5910.267.90
    Equity Share Capital6.246.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7616.4412.66
    Diluted EPS13.7616.4412.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7616.4412.66
    Diluted EPS13.7616.4412.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

