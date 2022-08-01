Mallcom (India) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore, up 42.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore in June 2022 up 42.54% from Rs. 61.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 12.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 722.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months