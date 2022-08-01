 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mallcom (India) Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore, up 42.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.54 crore in June 2022 up 42.54% from Rs. 61.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in June 2022 up 32.33% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 12.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 722.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months

Mallcom (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.54 105.27 61.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.54 105.27 61.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.14 50.97 29.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.79 22.29 11.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 -4.85 -1.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.97 3.20 2.64
Depreciation 1.28 1.54 1.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.40 21.81 11.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.51 10.32 7.28
Other Income 0.12 0.79 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.63 11.10 7.79
Interest 0.28 0.18 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.36 10.93 7.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.36 10.93 7.40
Tax 2.46 2.66 1.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.90 8.27 5.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.90 8.27 5.52
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.66 13.25 8.84
Diluted EPS 12.66 13.25 8.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.66 13.25 8.84
Diluted EPS 12.66 13.25 8.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
