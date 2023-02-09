 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mallcom (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 96.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2021.

Mallcom (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.24 109.71 96.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.24 109.71 96.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.53 45.80 40.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.85 27.28 24.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.43 -1.37 -1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.89 3.25 3.01
Depreciation 2.44 1.40 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.14 19.59 17.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.82 13.76 11.19
Other Income 1.55 0.08 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.37 13.84 12.45
Interest 0.71 0.34 0.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.66 13.50 11.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.66 13.50 11.48
Tax 2.74 3.42 2.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.91 10.08 8.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.91 10.08 8.57
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.28 16.15 13.72
Diluted EPS 14.28 16.15 13.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.28 16.15 13.72
Diluted EPS 14.28 16.15 13.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited