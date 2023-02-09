Mallcom (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 96.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2021.