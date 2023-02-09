English
    Mallcom (India) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.24 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 96.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in December 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 8.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.81 crore in December 2022 up 5.18% from Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2021.

    Mallcom (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.24109.7196.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.24109.7196.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.5345.8040.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.8527.2824.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.43-1.37-1.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.893.253.01
    Depreciation2.441.401.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1419.5917.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8213.7611.19
    Other Income1.550.081.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3713.8412.45
    Interest0.710.340.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6613.5011.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.6613.5011.48
    Tax2.743.422.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9110.088.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9110.088.57
    Equity Share Capital6.246.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2816.1513.72
    Diluted EPS14.2816.1513.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2816.1513.72
    Diluted EPS14.2816.1513.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited