Mallcom (India) Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.90 crore, up 34.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.90 crore in December 2020 up 34.1% from Rs. 71.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2020 up 59.7% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2020 up 54.57% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2019.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 12.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2019.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 330.90 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.79% returns over the last 6 months and 53.84% over the last 12 months.