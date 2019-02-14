Mallcom (India) Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 77.23 crore, up 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.23 crore in December 2018 up 17.28% from Rs. 65.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2018 up 42.02% from Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2018 up 43.82% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2017.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.90 in December 2017.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 203.15 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -24.06% returns over the last 6 months and -32.44% over the last 12 months.