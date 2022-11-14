 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mallcom (India) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore in September 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 97.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 15.29 crore in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.36 in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 697.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months

Mallcom (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.65 87.38 97.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.65 87.38 97.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.00 46.12 54.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.86 9.48 7.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.95 -1.80 -2.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.11 4.01 3.69
Depreciation 2.16 2.04 2.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.16 17.71 19.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.30 9.82 12.64
Other Income 0.08 0.12 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.38 9.94 13.19
Interest 0.35 0.41 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.03 9.53 12.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.03 9.53 12.82
Tax 3.56 2.59 3.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.48 6.94 9.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.48 6.94 9.59
Minority Interest -0.09 0.54 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.45 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.83 7.48 9.59
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.19 11.12 15.36
Diluted EPS -- 11.12 15.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.19 11.12 15.36
Diluted EPS -- 11.12 15.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

