Mallcom (India) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore in September 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 97.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 15.29 crore in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.36 in September 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 697.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months