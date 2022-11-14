English
    Mallcom (India) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore, up 13.41% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore in September 2022 up 13.41% from Rs. 97.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 15.29 crore in September 2021.

    Mallcom (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.36 in September 2021.

    Mallcom (India) shares closed at 697.20 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months

    Mallcom (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.6587.3897.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.6587.3897.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.0046.1254.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.869.487.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.95-1.80-2.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.114.013.69
    Depreciation2.162.042.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.1617.7119.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.309.8212.64
    Other Income0.080.120.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.389.9413.19
    Interest0.350.410.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.039.5312.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.039.5312.82
    Tax3.562.593.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.486.949.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.486.949.59
    Minority Interest-0.090.54--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.45----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.837.489.59
    Equity Share Capital6.246.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1911.1215.36
    Diluted EPS--11.1215.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1911.1215.36
    Diluted EPS--11.1215.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

