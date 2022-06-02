Mallcom (India) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.98 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.98 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 98.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 down 5.81% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.65 in March 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 686.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)