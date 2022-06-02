 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mallcom (India) Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.98 crore, up 7.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.98 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 98.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2022 down 5.38% from Rs. 10.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2022 down 5.81% from Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.65 in March 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 686.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Mallcom (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.98 92.13 98.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.98 92.13 98.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.35 44.34 42.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.77 10.42 4.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.26 0.81 9.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.40 3.49 4.87
Depreciation 2.47 2.24 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.80 20.22 23.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.45 10.61 12.10
Other Income 0.81 1.27 1.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.27 11.88 14.00
Interest 0.26 1.02 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.01 10.85 13.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.01 10.85 13.58
Tax 2.74 3.16 3.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.26 7.69 10.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.26 7.69 10.43
Minority Interest 0.57 -- -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.83 7.69 10.39
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.84 12.33 16.65
Diluted EPS 14.84 12.33 16.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.84 12.33 16.65
Diluted EPS 14.84 12.33 16.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
