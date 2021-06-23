Mallcom (India) Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.16 crore, up 40.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.16 crore in March 2021 up 40.22% from Rs. 70.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in March 2021 up 100.64% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2020.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 16.65 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2020.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 664.75 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 125.72% returns over the last 6 months and 165.32% over the last 12 months.