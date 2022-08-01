 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mallcom (India) Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.38 crore, up 41.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 11:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.38 crore in June 2022 up 41.97% from Rs. 61.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2022 up 49.09% from Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.98 crore in June 2022 up 38.18% from Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2021.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 11.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.04 in June 2021.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 722.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.87% returns over the last 6 months

Mallcom (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.38 105.98 61.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.38 105.98 61.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.12 58.35 37.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.48 9.77 5.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -5.26 -5.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.01 4.40 2.91
Depreciation 2.04 2.47 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.71 24.80 13.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.82 11.45 6.69
Other Income 0.12 0.81 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.94 12.27 7.20
Interest 0.41 0.26 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.53 12.01 6.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.53 12.01 6.81
Tax 2.59 2.74 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.94 9.26 5.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.94 9.26 5.02
Minority Interest 0.54 0.57 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.48 9.83 5.02
Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 14.84 8.04
Diluted EPS 11.12 14.84 8.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.12 14.84 8.04
Diluted EPS 11.12 14.84 8.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 11:11 pm
