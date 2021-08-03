Mallcom (India) Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.55 crore, up 55.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.55 crore in June 2021 up 55.82% from Rs. 39.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2021 up 68.99% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.67 crore in June 2021 up 58.21% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2020.

Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 8.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.76 in June 2020.

Mallcom (India) shares closed at 624.80 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)