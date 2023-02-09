English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mallcom (India) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.79 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mallcom (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 99.79 crore in December 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 92.13 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in December 2022 up 36.76% from Rs. 7.69 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 14.12 crore in December 2021.
    Mallcom (India) EPS has increased to Rs. 16.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.33 in December 2021.Mallcom (India) shares closed at 715.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.13% over the last 12 months.
    Mallcom (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.79110.6592.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.79110.6592.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.5554.0044.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.6215.8610.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.41-1.950.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.685.113.49
    Depreciation1.712.162.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8622.1620.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7713.3010.61
    Other Income1.550.081.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3213.3811.88
    Interest0.710.351.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6113.0310.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.6113.0310.85
    Tax2.863.563.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.759.487.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.759.487.69
    Minority Interest-0.23-0.09--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.45--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.529.837.69
    Equity Share Capital6.246.246.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8615.1912.33
    Diluted EPS16.86--12.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8615.1912.33
    Diluted EPS16.86--12.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited