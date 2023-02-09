Mallcom (India) Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.79 crore, up 8.31% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 99.79 110.65 92.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 99.79 110.65 92.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 58.55 54.00 44.34 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.62 15.86 10.42 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.41 -1.95 0.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.68 5.11 3.49 Depreciation 1.71 2.16 2.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.86 22.16 20.22 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.77 13.30 10.61 Other Income 1.55 0.08 1.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.32 13.38 11.88 Interest 0.71 0.35 1.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.61 13.03 10.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13.61 13.03 10.85 Tax 2.86 3.56 3.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.75 9.48 7.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.75 9.48 7.69 Minority Interest -0.23 -0.09 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.45 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.52 9.83 7.69 Equity Share Capital 6.24 6.24 6.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.86 15.19 12.33 Diluted EPS 16.86 -- 12.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.86 15.19 12.33 Diluted EPS 16.86 -- 12.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited