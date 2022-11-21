 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Makers Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 187.78% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Makers Labs shares closed at 126.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.90% over the last 12 months.

Makers Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.41 9.67 15.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.41 9.67 15.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.27 2.04 1.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.96 5.46 5.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.69 -0.97 0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.08 1.86 2.12
Depreciation 0.60 0.48 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.39 2.80 3.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.19 -2.00 0.97
Other Income 0.69 0.13 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -1.87 1.64
Interest 0.33 0.37 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.83 -2.24 1.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.83 -2.24 1.18
Tax -0.11 0.04 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.71 -2.27 0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.71 -2.27 0.81
Equity Share Capital 5.90 5.90 4.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -3.97 1.58
Diluted EPS -1.07 -3.97 1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 -3.97 1.58
Diluted EPS -1.07 -3.97 1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm