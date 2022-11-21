Makers Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 187.78% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

Makers Labs shares closed at 126.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.90% over the last 12 months.