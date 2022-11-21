English
    Makers Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 187.78% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.

    Makers Labs shares closed at 126.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.90% over the last 12 months.

    Makers Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.419.6715.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.419.6715.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.272.041.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.965.465.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.69-0.970.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.081.862.12
    Depreciation0.600.480.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.392.803.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.19-2.000.97
    Other Income0.690.130.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-1.871.64
    Interest0.330.370.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.83-2.241.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.83-2.241.18
    Tax-0.110.040.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.71-2.270.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.71-2.270.81
    Equity Share Capital5.905.904.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-3.971.58
    Diluted EPS-1.07-3.971.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-3.971.58
    Diluted EPS-1.07-3.971.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

