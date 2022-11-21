Makers Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore, down 24.25% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.41 crore in September 2022 down 24.25% from Rs. 15.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 187.78% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 95.33% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021.
Makers Labs shares closed at 126.45 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -35.90% over the last 12 months.
|Makers Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.41
|9.67
|15.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.41
|9.67
|15.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.27
|2.04
|1.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.96
|5.46
|5.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.69
|-0.97
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|1.86
|2.12
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.48
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.39
|2.80
|3.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-2.00
|0.97
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.13
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-1.87
|1.64
|Interest
|0.33
|0.37
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-2.24
|1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|-2.24
|1.18
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.04
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-2.27
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-2.27
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|4.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-3.97
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-3.97
|1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-3.97
|1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-3.97
|1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited