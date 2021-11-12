Makers Labs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.07 crore in September 2021 up 10.23% from Rs. 13.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021 down 13.76% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2021 up 10.31% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

Makers Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2020.

Makers Labs shares closed at 221.30 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and 96.97% over the last 12 months.