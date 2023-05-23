English
    Makers Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.84 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.09% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 49.81% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 101.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

    Makers Labs shares closed at 108.40 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.05% over the last 12 months.

    Makers Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.8410.639.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.8410.639.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.891.241.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.313.124.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.323.36-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.721.781.74
    Depreciation0.660.660.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.772.982.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-2.51-1.50
    Other Income0.180.140.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-2.37-1.42
    Interest0.280.400.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.93-2.78-1.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.93-2.78-1.81
    Tax-0.13-0.21-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.80-2.57-1.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.80-2.57-1.60
    Equity Share Capital5.905.904.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.29-4.25-3.26
    Diluted EPS-1.29-4.25-3.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.29-4.25-3.26
    Diluted EPS-1.29-4.25-3.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

