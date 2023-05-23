Makers Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.84 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.09% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 49.81% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 101.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.
Makers Labs shares closed at 108.40 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.05% over the last 12 months.
|Makers Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.84
|10.63
|9.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.84
|10.63
|9.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.89
|1.24
|1.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.31
|3.12
|4.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.32
|3.36
|-0.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|1.78
|1.74
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.66
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.77
|2.98
|2.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-2.51
|-1.50
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-2.37
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.28
|0.40
|0.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-2.78
|-1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.93
|-2.78
|-1.81
|Tax
|-0.13
|-0.21
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|-2.57
|-1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-2.57
|-1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|4.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-4.25
|-3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-4.25
|-3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-4.25
|-3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-4.25
|-3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited