Makers Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.84 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.09% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 49.81% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 101.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

Makers Labs shares closed at 108.40 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.05% over the last 12 months.