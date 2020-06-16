Makers Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.54 crore, up 57.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.54 crore in March 2020 up 57.58% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 down 57.76% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.

Makers Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2019.

Makers Labs shares closed at 46.20 on June 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.20% returns over the last 6 months and 8.71% over the last 12 months.