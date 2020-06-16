App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Makers Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.54 crore, up 57.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.54 crore in March 2020 up 57.58% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 down 57.76% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019.

Makers Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2019.

Makers Labs shares closed at 46.20 on June 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given 23.20% returns over the last 6 months and 8.71% over the last 12 months.

Makers Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations12.5411.257.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.5411.257.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.521.771.82
Purchase of Traded Goods3.498.355.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.30-3.55-2.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.001.841.59
Depreciation0.620.480.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.682.631.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.93-0.270.09
Other Income0.13-0.020.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.06-0.281.06
Interest0.260.190.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.80-0.471.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.80-0.471.03
Tax0.46-0.320.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.33-0.150.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.33-0.150.79
Equity Share Capital4.924.924.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.68-0.311.60
Diluted EPS0.68-0.311.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.68-0.311.60
Diluted EPS0.68-0.311.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:16 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Makers Laboratories #Makers Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results

