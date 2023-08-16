English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Makers Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, up 19.42% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in June 2023 up 19.42% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 15.11% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

    Makers Labs shares closed at 110.35 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -30.66% over the last 12 months.

    Makers Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.5410.849.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.5410.849.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.730.892.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.222.315.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.863.32-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.321.721.86
    Depreciation0.670.660.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.922.772.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.46-0.83-2.00
    Other Income0.190.180.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.27-0.65-1.87
    Interest0.350.280.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.61-0.93-2.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.61-0.93-2.24
    Tax-0.15-0.130.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.46-0.80-2.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.46-0.80-2.27
    Equity Share Capital5.905.905.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.17-1.29-3.97
    Diluted EPS-4.17-1.29-3.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.17-1.29-3.97
    Diluted EPS-4.17-1.29-3.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Makers Laboratories #Makers Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!