Makers Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, up 19.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in June 2023 up 19.42% from Rs. 9.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 down 15.11% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2022.

Makers Labs shares closed at 110.35 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.01% returns over the last 6 months and -30.66% over the last 12 months.