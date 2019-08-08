Makers Labs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore, down 27.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore in June 2019 down 27.7% from Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019 down 164.7% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 105.39% from Rs. 1.67 crore in June 2018.

Makers Labs shares closed at 38.00 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.49% returns over the last 6 months and -53.00% over the last 12 months.