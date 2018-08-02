Makers Labs standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 14.18 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.18 13.50 11.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.18 13.50 11.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.96 4.81 3.94 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.06 4.18 4.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.68 -0.56 -2.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.76 1.71 1.78 Depreciation 0.36 0.40 0.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.52 2.37 2.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.83 0.59 -0.31 Other Income 0.48 0.45 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.31 1.05 -0.06 Interest 0.10 0.10 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.21 0.95 -0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.21 0.95 -0.13 Tax 0.25 0.13 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.96 0.81 -0.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.96 0.81 -0.16 Equity Share Capital 4.92 4.92 4.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.65 -0.32 Diluted EPS 1.95 1.65 -0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.95 1.65 -0.32 Diluted EPS 1.95 1.65 -0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited