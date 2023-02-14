 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Makers Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 21.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 484.95% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 217.12% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Makers Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.63 11.41 13.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.63 11.41 13.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.24 2.27 1.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.12 5.96 4.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.36 -1.69 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.78 2.08 2.08
Depreciation 0.66 0.60 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.98 3.39 3.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.51 -1.19 0.95
Other Income 0.14 0.69 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 -0.50 0.99
Interest 0.40 0.33 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.78 -0.83 0.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.78 -0.83 0.60
Tax -0.21 -0.11 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.57 -0.71 0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.57 -0.71 0.67
Equity Share Capital 5.90 5.90 4.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.25 -1.07 1.36
Diluted EPS -4.25 -1.07 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.25 -1.07 1.36
Diluted EPS -4.25 -1.07 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited