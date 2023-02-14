Makers Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 21.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 484.95% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 217.12% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.