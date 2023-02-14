Makers Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 21.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 484.95% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 217.12% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.
Makers Labs shares closed at 97.65 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Makers Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.63
|11.41
|13.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.63
|11.41
|13.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.24
|2.27
|1.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.12
|5.96
|4.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.36
|-1.69
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|2.08
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.60
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|3.39
|3.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|-1.19
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.69
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-0.50
|0.99
|Interest
|0.40
|0.33
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.78
|-0.83
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.78
|-0.83
|0.60
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.11
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.57
|-0.71
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.57
|-0.71
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|5.90
|5.90
|4.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-1.07
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-1.07
|1.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.25
|-1.07
|1.36
|Diluted EPS
|-4.25
|-1.07
|1.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited