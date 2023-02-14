English
    Makers Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore, down 21.34% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.63 crore in December 2022 down 21.34% from Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 down 484.95% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 down 217.12% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

    Makers Labs shares closed at 97.65 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.13% returns over the last 6 months and -47.22% over the last 12 months.

    Makers Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6311.4113.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6311.4113.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.242.271.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.125.964.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.36-1.69-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.782.082.08
    Depreciation0.660.600.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.983.393.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.51-1.190.95
    Other Income0.140.690.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.37-0.500.99
    Interest0.400.330.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.78-0.830.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.78-0.830.60
    Tax-0.21-0.11-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.57-0.710.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.57-0.710.67
    Equity Share Capital5.905.904.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.25-1.071.36
    Diluted EPS-4.25-1.071.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.25-1.071.36
    Diluted EPS-4.25-1.071.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am