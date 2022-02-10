Makers Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.51 crore in December 2021 up 28.92% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 136.55% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021 up 439.53% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Makers Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2020.

Makers Labs shares closed at 198.25 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.79% over the last 12 months.