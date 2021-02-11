Makers Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in December 2020 down 6.83% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2020 down 1084.37% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 315% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Makers Labs shares closed at 301.40 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 313.44% returns over the last 6 months and 767.34% over the last 12 months.