Makers Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore, down 27.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore in December 2018 down 27.85% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 137.79% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 98.25% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2017.
Makers Labs shares closed at 62.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Makers Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.13
|14.36
|14.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.13
|14.36
|14.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|4.04
|5.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.16
|3.34
|6.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|1.73
|-2.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|1.90
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.37
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.30
|2.22
|2.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.76
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.49
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|1.25
|1.31
|Interest
|0.04
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|1.17
|1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|1.17
|1.21
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.24
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.94
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.94
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.92
|4.92
|4.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.90
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.90
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.90
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.90
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited