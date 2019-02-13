Makers Labs Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore, down 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore in December 2018 down 27.85% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 137.79% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 98.25% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2017.

Makers Labs shares closed at 62.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.29% over the last 12 months.