Makers Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore in September 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 33.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 down 137.04% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 down 61.27% from Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2021.

Makers Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

Makers Labs shares closed at 127.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.