    Makers Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.50 crore in September 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 33.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 down 137.04% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 down 61.27% from Rs. 6.48 crore in September 2021.

    Makers Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.54 in September 2021.

    Makers Labs shares closed at 127.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.

    Makers Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5025.4533.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5025.4533.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.036.139.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.965.465.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.56-0.13-0.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.992.913.07
    Depreciation1.030.891.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4611.0610.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.60-0.884.88
    Other Income0.881.010.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.480.135.45
    Interest1.070.390.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.41-0.264.95
    Exceptional Items----0.04
    P/L Before Tax0.41-0.264.99
    Tax0.350.571.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.07-0.833.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.07-0.833.57
    Minority Interest-0.71-0.79-1.83
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.64-1.621.74
    Equity Share Capital5.905.904.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.00-2.823.54
    Diluted EPS1.00-2.823.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.00-2.823.54
    Diluted EPS1.00-2.823.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

