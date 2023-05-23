Makers Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore in March 2023 up 7.89% from Rs. 27.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 53.82% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2023 down 29.37% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.

Makers Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2022.

Makers Labs shares closed at 108.40 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.05% over the last 12 months.