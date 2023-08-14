English
    Makers Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.01 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Makers Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.01 crore in June 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 25.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 29.67% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 88.24% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    Makers Labs shares closed at 115.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.

    Makers Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.0129.4525.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.0129.4525.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.254.916.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.222.315.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.488.07-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.392.892.91
    Depreciation1.111.130.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.809.5011.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.240.65-0.88
    Other Income0.250.121.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.990.770.13
    Interest0.410.250.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.400.52-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.400.52-0.26
    Tax0.260.180.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.660.35-0.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.660.35-0.83
    Minority Interest-0.44-0.63-0.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.10-0.28-1.62
    Equity Share Capital5.905.905.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.55-0.43-2.82
    Diluted EPS-3.55-0.43-2.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.55-0.43-2.82
    Diluted EPS-3.55-0.43-2.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

