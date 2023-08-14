Makers Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.01 crore, down 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.01 crore in June 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 25.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 29.67% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 88.24% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Makers Labs shares closed at 115.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.