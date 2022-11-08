Majestic Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.08 crore in September 2022 up 11.92% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2022 down 47.43% from Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in September 2022 down 20.53% from Rs. 4.53 crore in September 2021.

Majestic Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in September 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 129.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -9.64% over the last 12 months.