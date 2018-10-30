Majestic Auto Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 38.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in September 2018 down 38.03% from Rs. 9.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2018 up 408.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2018 down 24.77% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2017.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2017.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 93.15 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -42.84% returns over the last 6 months and -27.37% over the last 12 months.