Majestic Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, up 42.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2023 up 42.01% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2023 down 263.68% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2023 down 5.26% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2022.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 146.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.
|Majestic Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.72
|5.07
|4.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.72
|5.07
|4.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.23
|2.96
|2.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.80
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.85
|0.42
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|0.28
|-0.14
|Other Income
|6.32
|0.62
|6.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.53
|0.90
|5.87
|Interest
|0.64
|0.69
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.88
|0.21
|5.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.88
|0.21
|5.09
|Tax
|6.34
|0.11
|5.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.46
|0.10
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.46
|0.10
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|0.10
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|0.10
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|0.10
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|0.10
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited