Majestic Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, up 42.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2023 up 42.01% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2023 down 263.68% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2023 down 5.26% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2022.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 146.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.