English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Majestic Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, up 42.01% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2023 up 42.01% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2023 down 263.68% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in March 2023 down 5.26% from Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2022.

    Majestic Auto shares closed at 146.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.

    Majestic Auto
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.725.074.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.725.074.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.232.962.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.800.73
    Depreciation0.600.600.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.850.420.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.800.28-0.14
    Other Income6.320.626.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.530.905.87
    Interest0.640.690.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.880.215.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.880.215.09
    Tax6.340.115.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.460.10-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.460.10-0.40
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.400.10-0.39
    Diluted EPS-1.400.10-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.400.10-0.39
    Diluted EPS-1.400.10-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Majestic Auto #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am