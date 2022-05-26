 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Majestic Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in March 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 107.12% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.05% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 120.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.

Majestic Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.03 4.57 4.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.03 4.57 4.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.33 2.17 2.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.73 0.62 0.59
Depreciation 0.60 0.57 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 0.49 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.71 0.36
Other Income 6.01 0.47 6.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.87 1.18 7.28
Interest 0.78 0.64 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.09 0.53 6.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.09 0.53 6.55
Tax 5.49 0.69 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 -0.16 5.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 -0.16 5.63
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.15 5.42
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.15 5.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.15 5.42
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.15 5.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
