Majestic Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in March 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 107.12% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.05% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 120.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Majestic Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.03
|4.57
|4.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.03
|4.57
|4.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.33
|2.17
|2.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.62
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.57
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.49
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.71
|0.36
|Other Income
|6.01
|0.47
|6.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.87
|1.18
|7.28
|Interest
|0.78
|0.64
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.09
|0.53
|6.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.09
|0.53
|6.55
|Tax
|5.49
|0.69
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.16
|5.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.16
|5.63
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.15
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.15
|5.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.15
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.15
|5.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited