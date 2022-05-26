Majestic Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.03 crore in March 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 107.12% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.05% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 120.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.