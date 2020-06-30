Majestic Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore, down 81.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore in March 2020 down 81.88% from Rs. 41.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020 down 122.75% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2020 down 69.53% from Rs. 28.16 crore in March 2019.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 89.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.11% over the last 12 months.