Majestic Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore, down 81.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.61 crore in March 2020 down 81.88% from Rs. 41.99 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020 down 122.75% from Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.58 crore in March 2020 down 69.53% from Rs. 28.16 crore in March 2019.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 89.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.11% over the last 12 months.
|Majestic Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.61
|7.97
|41.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.61
|7.97
|41.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.17
|4.49
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.52
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.54
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.76
|18.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|1.67
|22.38
|Other Income
|6.38
|0.45
|5.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.05
|2.12
|27.94
|Interest
|1.16
|1.17
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.89
|0.95
|26.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.89
|0.95
|26.54
|Tax
|11.06
|-0.19
|-1.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.17
|1.14
|28.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-9.95
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.17
|1.14
|18.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|1.10
|17.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|1.10
|17.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.01
|1.10
|17.61
|Diluted EPS
|-4.01
|1.10
|17.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
