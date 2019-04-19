Majestic Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore, up 868.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.99 crore in March 2019 up 868.81% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.31 crore in March 2019 up 1983.82% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.16 crore in March 2019 up 329.27% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2018.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 17.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2018.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 169.15 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 79.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.90% over the last 12 months.