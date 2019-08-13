Majestic Auto Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, up 52.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in June 2019 up 52.07% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2019 up 149.2% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2019 up 386.08% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2018.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2018.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 147.75 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.06% returns over the last 6 months and 8.04% over the last 12 months.