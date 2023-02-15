Majestic Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 166.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.