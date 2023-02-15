 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Majestic Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 166.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Majestic Auto
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.07 5.08 4.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.07 5.08 4.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.96 3.77 2.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.80 0.73 0.62
Depreciation 0.60 0.60 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.70 0.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 -0.72 0.71
Other Income 0.62 3.73 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.90 3.00 1.18
Interest 0.69 0.66 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 2.34 0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.21 2.34 0.53
Tax 0.11 0.61 0.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 1.73 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 1.73 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 1.67 -0.15
Diluted EPS 0.10 1.67 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 1.67 -0.15
Diluted EPS 0.10 1.67 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited