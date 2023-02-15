Majestic Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in December 2022 up 10.96% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 166.8% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 145.90 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.40% returns over the last 6 months and 11.46% over the last 12 months.