Majestic Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 7.11% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in December 2021 down 7.11% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 172.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 up 2.94% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 130.90 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and 17.98% over the last 12 months.
|Majestic Auto
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.57
|4.54
|4.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.57
|4.54
|4.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.17
|2.77
|2.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.48
|0.56
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.52
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.49
|0.69
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|0.08
|0.70
|Other Income
|0.47
|3.93
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|4.01
|1.18
|Interest
|0.64
|0.63
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|3.38
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|3.38
|0.35
|Tax
|0.69
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|3.30
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|3.30
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|3.17
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|3.17
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|3.17
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|3.17
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited