Majestic Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in December 2021 down 7.11% from Rs. 4.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 172.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 up 2.94% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 130.90 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and 17.98% over the last 12 months.