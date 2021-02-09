Majestic Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 38.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2020 down 38.26% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 81.08% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2020 down 36.09% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2019.

Majestic Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 112.25 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.11% returns over the last 6 months and -4.55% over the last 12 months.