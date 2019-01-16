Majestic Auto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.58 crore, up 1737.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.58 crore in December 2018 up 1737.24% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2018 up 552.49% from Rs. 3.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.07 crore in December 2018 up 3791.84% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 17.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.78 in December 2017.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 101.50 on January 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.07% returns over the last 6 months and -51.07% over the last 12 months.