    Majestic Auto Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.23 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.23 crore in September 2022 down 1.46% from Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 41.8% from Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2022 down 20.86% from Rs. 13.28 crore in September 2021.

    Majestic Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in September 2021.

    Majestic Auto shares closed at 129.30 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -9.64% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2312.3112.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2312.3112.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.872.121.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.531.03
    Depreciation2.182.212.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.971.721.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.574.745.98
    Other Income3.760.655.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.335.3811.22
    Interest3.473.563.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.861.837.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.861.837.59
    Tax1.281.371.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.570.456.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.570.456.44
    Minority Interest-0.27-0.28-0.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.300.175.68
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.440.446.19
    Diluted EPS3.440.446.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.440.446.19
    Diluted EPS3.440.446.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:26 pm