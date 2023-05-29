English
    Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.92% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 1884.65% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2022.

    Majestic Auto shares closed at 146.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.

    Majestic Auto
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.9712.0711.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.9712.0711.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.332.061.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.491.451.61
    Depreciation2.222.192.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.152.582.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.783.774.10
    Other Income6.110.945.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.894.719.62
    Interest3.293.393.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.601.326.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.601.326.10
    Tax6.120.105.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.521.210.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.521.210.29
    Minority Interest-0.23-0.16-0.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.741.050.04
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.501.170.28
    Diluted EPS-0.501.170.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.501.170.28
    Diluted EPS-0.501.170.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
