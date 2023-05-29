Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.92% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 1884.65% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2022.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 146.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.
|Majestic Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.97
|12.07
|11.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.97
|12.07
|11.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.33
|2.06
|1.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.45
|1.61
|Depreciation
|2.22
|2.19
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|2.58
|2.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|3.77
|4.10
|Other Income
|6.11
|0.94
|5.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.89
|4.71
|9.62
|Interest
|3.29
|3.39
|3.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.60
|1.32
|6.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.60
|1.32
|6.10
|Tax
|6.12
|0.10
|5.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|1.21
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|1.21
|0.29
|Minority Interest
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.25
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.74
|1.05
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|1.17
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|1.17
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|1.17
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|1.17
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited