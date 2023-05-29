Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, up 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.92% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 1884.65% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.11 crore in March 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2022.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 146.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.08% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.