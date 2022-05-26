Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, down 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 99.51% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2022 down 29.48% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

Majestic Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in March 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 120.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.