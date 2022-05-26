 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, down 13.04% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2022 down 13.04% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 99.51% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2022 down 29.48% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

Majestic Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.61 in March 2021.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 120.30 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and 9.12% over the last 12 months.

Majestic Auto
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.59 12.69 13.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.59 12.69 13.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.43 1.27 1.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.61 1.40 1.20
Depreciation 2.29 2.21 2.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.16 1.10 1.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.10 6.71 7.27
Other Income 5.52 1.45 7.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.62 8.15 14.65
Interest 3.53 3.39 4.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.10 4.76 10.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.10 4.76 10.61
Tax 5.80 1.88 1.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 2.88 8.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 2.88 8.96
Minority Interest -0.25 -0.49 -0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.04 2.39 8.51
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 2.77 8.61
Diluted EPS 0.28 2.77 8.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 2.77 8.61
Diluted EPS 0.28 2.77 8.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Majestic Auto #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.