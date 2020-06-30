Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore in March 2020 down 66.74% from Rs. 51.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.77 crore in March 2020 down 240.37% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2020 down 56.03% from Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2019.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 89.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.11% over the last 12 months.
|Majestic Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.01
|16.93
|51.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.01
|16.93
|51.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.67
|2.99
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.33
|1.06
|1.12
|Depreciation
|2.33
|2.33
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.92
|2.85
|18.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.76
|7.71
|29.51
|Other Income
|6.09
|0.22
|5.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.85
|7.93
|34.83
|Interest
|4.87
|4.91
|6.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.98
|3.02
|28.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.98
|3.02
|28.59
|Tax
|42.50
|0.42
|-1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.52
|2.60
|29.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-9.95
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.52
|2.60
|20.04
|Minority Interest
|5.75
|-0.18
|-0.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.77
|2.42
|19.78
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.23
|2.50
|19.27
|Diluted EPS
|-32.23
|2.50
|19.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.23
|2.50
|19.27
|Diluted EPS
|-32.23
|2.50
|19.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 03:25 pm