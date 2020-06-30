Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore, down 66.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.01 crore in March 2020 down 66.74% from Rs. 51.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.77 crore in March 2020 down 240.37% from Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.18 crore in March 2020 down 56.03% from Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2019.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 89.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.11% over the last 12 months.