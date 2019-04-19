Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.12 crore, up 246.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Majestic Auto are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.12 crore in March 2019 up 246.82% from Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2019 up 3369.54% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2019 up 174.83% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2018.
Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 19.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.
Majestic Auto shares closed at 169.15 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 79.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.90% over the last 12 months.
|
|Majestic Auto
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.12
|35.78
|14.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.12
|35.78
|14.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.16
|0.92
|Depreciation
|1.97
|1.70
|2.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.52
|9.01
|5.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.51
|23.91
|5.77
|Other Income
|5.32
|0.71
|5.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.83
|24.61
|11.30
|Interest
|6.24
|5.01
|6.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.59
|19.61
|4.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.59
|19.61
|4.81
|Tax
|-1.40
|-0.01
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.99
|19.62
|4.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-9.95
|-0.41
|-4.63
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.04
|19.21
|-0.61
|Minority Interest
|-0.26
|-0.15
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.78
|19.06
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.27
|18.47
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|19.27
|18.47
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.27
|18.47
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|19.27
|18.47
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited