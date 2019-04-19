Majestic Auto Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.12 crore, up 246.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.12 crore in March 2019 up 246.82% from Rs. 14.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.78 crore in March 2019 up 3369.54% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2019 up 174.83% from Rs. 13.39 crore in March 2018.

Majestic Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 19.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.

Majestic Auto shares closed at 169.15 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 79.66% returns over the last 6 months and 1.90% over the last 12 months.